Vernon County Sees Increase in Sign Thefts

The theft of 25 plus traffic signs in and around Vernon County, so far this year. The signs have been taken off the posts and also the posts had been cut and taken as well. The traffic signs have been taken in the following areas along State or County roadways near, Viroqua, Westby, Coon Valley, Chaseburg, Stoddard, Genoa, Readstown, and Viola, as reported by the Vernon County Highway Department.

We encourage the public to keep an eye on their traffic signs around the county to include their Town Roads and report any suspicious vehicles and or persons anytime they see or hear something. If anyone has any information on the location of any signs or the persons repsonsible they are asked to call the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at (608)637-2123 or remain anonymous and call theVernon County Crimestoppers at (608)637-8477. You can also Text A Tip @ www.p3tips.com.

All Highway traffic signs are for the public’s safety, if they are stolen or missing, it could cause an accident or worse.

Source: WRJC.com







