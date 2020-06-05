Vernon County Rollover Accident

Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports: a single vehicle rollover accident on Thursday June 4th at approximately 6:36pm. The accident occurred on US Highway 14 just west of the City of Westby. Allison Beagle from Winona, MN was traveling east on Hwy 14 when she became distracted in the vehicle. Beagle lost control and continued off of the road rolling over several times. Beagle was able to get out of the vehicle safely and complained of no injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt and no airbags were deployed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com







