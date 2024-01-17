Vernon County Resident Arrested for Car Thefts

On Wednesday morning, January 17, 2024, at approximately 5:45 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch

Center received a report that a black, Ford F-250 pickup truck had been taken, without consent, from a

residence along Will Kumlin Road, approximately one mile northwest of State Highway 82, rural De Soto,

WI, in the town of Wheatland. The caller reported locating the vehicle in the ditch, with minor damage,

a short distance from their residence.

At approximately 6:00 AM, the Sheriff’s Office received a second call reporting that a black, 2015

Chevrolet Equinox was missing from another address on Will Kumlin Road, just north of State Highway

82.

At 7:15 AM, the Sheriff’s Office received a third call reporting that a black Chevrolet Equinox was found

abandoned along Peterson Avenue, southwest of County Road N, rural Viroqua, WI, in the Town of

Sterling. It was quickly determined the abandoned, found with possible damage from striking a

snowbank, was the same vehicle that was reported missing.

During the investigation, it was determined that a third vehicle, a silver, 2013 Chevrolet Silverado K3500

was missing from Peterson Avenue. That vehicle was located by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, in

the Village of Gays Mills, at approximately 9:00 AM.

The investigation continued and with the assistance of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Colton Allen

Frazier, age 26, of rural De Soto, WI, was taken into custody and transported to the Vernon County

Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. In addition to three counts of Take and Drive a Motor Vehicle Without

Owner’s consent, Frazier was also booked for three counts of Felony Bail Jumping stemming from similar

criminal charges filed in Crawford County Circuit Court, in October 2023 in which Frazier is due back in

court on March 8, 2024, at 10:00 AM.

Colton Frazier appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon for a bail hearing, and he

was released on a $5,000.00 Signature Bond. Frazier is due back in Vernon County Circuit Court on

February 7, 2024, at 8:30 AM for an Initial Appearance. Formal charges will be sought through Vernon

County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher.

The investigation continues and Sheriff Torgerson would like to thank Sheriff Dale Mc Cullick and his

staff at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response and assistance.

If you have any information about this crime or any other crime, contact Vernon County Crime Stoppers

at 608-637-8477 or www.p3tips.com You will not ever be asked for you name when contacting Crime

Stoppers.

Source: WRJC.com







