Vernon County motorcycle accident

Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports: A motorcycle accident near the intersection of County Road K and Bunker Hill Ln in the township of Hamburg. Andrew J. Sorenson, age 55, was traveling south bound on County Road K. Andrew reported that he hit some gravel while negotiating a curve near the top of the hill, which caused him to lose control of his motorcycle. He then went off the road and traveled up an embankment where the bike came to rest. Andrew sustained injuries due to the accident. A helmet was not worn at the time of the accident.

Assisting at the scene was Coon Valley First Responders, and Tri State Ambulance service.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com







