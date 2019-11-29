Vernon County Man Struck by Arrow in the Face from Crossbow

The Westby Police Department reports that today, November 29, 2019 at approximately 01:33AM an Officer of the Westby Police Department, and Deputies from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 106 Oak Street in the City of Westby for the report of a 56 year old male that was accidently hit in the face with an arrow. Upon further investigation it was discovered that the male party was shot near the nasal cavity by a bolt from a small hand held crossbow. The injuries were not life threatening. Ryan A. Buroker was arrested on scene.

Agencies that assisted the Westby Police Department at the incident were the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Westby First Responders, and Tri State Ambulance Service. This incident remains under investigation.

Source: WRJC.com





