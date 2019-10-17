Vernon County Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident

On 10/16/2019 at 8:54 PM a motorcycle accident occurred on Brinkman Ridge Road near Dahl Lane. The rider of the motorcycle Casey Stetzer age 35 of rural Stoddard was driving west bound on Brinkman Ridge Road, when he lost control on the corner and started to skid eventually ending up in the field adjacent to the road. Stetzer was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in Lacrosse.

Stetzer was not wearing a helmet.

Source: WRJC.com





