Vernon County Man Arrested for Drug Possession

Joshua B. Lusk age 35 of rural Coon Valley was arrested following a traffic stop on March 29th 2019 at approximately 11:43pm . Lusk was operating his vehicle southbound on Highway 35 when a deputy observed an inoperable headlight. Lusk was stopped and a field interview conducted.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and deputies located Cocaine, Marijuana, a digital scale, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. Lusk was transported to the Vernon County Detention Center and was charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and a Probation Hold.

Formal charges will be referred to the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com





