Vernon County K9 Unit Finds Drugs During Traffic Stop

On July 30, 2019 at approximately 11:17 PM, Chief Jonathon Brown with the La Farge Police Department noticed a suspicious vehicle on State Highway 82. Chief Brown conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the request of the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

The Vernon County K9 Unit, Deputy Sheriff Mark Bellacero and K9 Myk, arrived on scene. K9 Myk was deployed to sniff the exterior of the vehicle for the odor of illegal narcotics. K9 Myk gave a positive indication of illegal narcotics.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded methamphetamine, marijuana edibles, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Melissa Daute, age 48, of Coon Valley. The passenger was identified as Kathy Larson, age 55. Melissa Daute was arrested and charges are being sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office. Kathy Larson was released from the scene.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was the La Farge Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation.

Source: WRJC.com





