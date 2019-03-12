Vernon County K-9 Unit Sniff Out Drugs During Traffic Stop

Vernon County Sheriff’s Department reports that on March 8th at approximately 10pm a Vernon County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US Highway 14 near Town Hall Lane in the Town of Coon. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Amanda Halverson, age 26 of Viroqua. Vernon County’s K-9 Myk was brought to the scene and deployed for a sniff of the vehicle. K-9 Myk alerted to the presence of illegal substances. In searching the vehicle deputy’s located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Halverson was arrested on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Felony Bail Jumping. Charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.