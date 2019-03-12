Vernon County K-9 Unit Sniff Out Drugs During Traffic Stop
Vernon County Sheriff’s Department reports that on March 8th at approximately 10pm a Vernon County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US Highway 14 near Town Hall Lane in the Town of Coon. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Amanda Halverson, age 26 of Viroqua. Vernon County’s K-9 Myk was brought to the scene and deployed for a sniff of the vehicle. K-9 Myk alerted to the presence of illegal substances. In searching the vehicle deputy’s located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Halverson was arrested on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Felony Bail Jumping. Charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Suspect in woman's killing on Milwaukee's northwest side wanted in child's ...11 hours ago
- Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Milwaukee girl12 hours ago
- Stingl: Hey Dems, you'll love Milwaukee where beer is a food group and tararrel is a ...14 hours ago
- GB Phoenix women fall in HL Championship game18 hours ago
- Tony Evers – Wisconsin governor takes half-step back on phasing out school vouchers18 hours ago
- Hillsboro Police Looking For Michael Townsend After Meth Found in Vernon County18 hours ago
- Meth Found During Traffic Stop in Vernon County19 hours ago
- Vernon County K-9 Unit Sniff Out Drugs During Traffic Stop19 hours ago
- Packers officially release LB Nick Perry20 hours ago
- Packers reshaping their defense on second day of negotiating period21 hours ago
- Green Co. to Announce Alice in Dairyland Finalists on Friday1 day ago
- Kowitz Honored as WCO’s ‘Employee of the Year’1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.