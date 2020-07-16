Vernon County Community Testing has no positive cases for the County

No positive COVID-19 cases are reported in Vernon Co. residents from the July 7 community testing event held at the Vernon County Fairgrounds.

The Vernon County Health Department, Emergency Management and the Wisconsin National Guard tested 418 individuals from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. resulting in no lab-confirmed cases in Vernon Co. residents. However, not all of those tests were residents of Vernon County.

The testing event was open to all Vernon County residents and those in the surrounding communities (age 5 and older) who were experiencing one or more symptoms of COVID-19 and for asymptomatic individuals per Public Health recommendation and or referral.

Source: WRJC.com







