Vernon County Bike Accident

On May 13, 2020, the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a mountain bike crash at Sidie Hollow County Park. Zach W. Zadow, age 29, of Minneapolis and his father were riding bicycle trails at Sidie Hollow County Park. Zach lost control of his mounty bike on the steep rocky grade. Zach was ejected off his bicycle and sustain serious injuries that left him unable to walk.

The Viroqua Fire Deparment was notified to assist in the location and extrication of the injuried cyclist. Members of the Viroqua Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance and Vernon County Sheriff’s Office hiked from the Sidie Hollow Dam and located Mr. Zadow. Emergency crews utilized a stokes basket to carry him out of the woods. Tri-State Ambulance transported Mr. Zadow to Vernon Memorial Hospital.

Both Zach and his father were wearing protective helmets. Crews remained on scene for approximatly two hours.

Source: WRJC.com







