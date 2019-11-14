Vernon County Accident Occurs Near Bloomindale Road

A single-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday afternoon, November 13, 2019, at approximately 1:00 PM, in the town of Clinton. Jaimylee M. Buss, age 24, of La Farge, WI was operating a passenger car on County Road D, just north of East Bloomingdale Road. Buss lost control while negotiating a curve to the left. The vehicle off the right side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment, and across a private driveway. The vehicle struck an embankment along the north side of the other roadway, East Bloomingdale Road. Buss sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare, in Viroqua, WI, by La Farge Area Ambulance.

Source: WRJC.com





