Vernon County Accident involves Minors

On September 29, 2019 at 4:14 PM, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a 2 vehicle accident at the intersection of East Kickapoo Street and South Fourth Street in the Village of Readstown. A vehicle operated by Caitlin E. Elliott, age 23, of Milwaukee, struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Martin J. Spicer, age 33, of Pardeeville, WI. Spicer’s vehicle was also occupied by his wife, Erica R. Spicer, age 31, and their two children, Reef M. Spicer, age 3, and Skip S. Spicer, age 1. The Spicer vehicle had been stopping to turn north onto South Fourth Street before being rear-ended by Elliott’s vehicle. After being struck, Spicer’s vehicle rolled, coming to rest on its side in the roadway. Several non-life-threatening injuries were reported. All parties involved were transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Readstown Ambulance and Viola Ambulance. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling damage. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Readstown Fire Department, Readstown Ambulance, and Viola Ambulance. This accident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.