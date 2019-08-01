Vernon County Accident Happens When Vehicle Tries Passing Tractor Trailer
On July 31, 2019 @ 2:20 PM a two vehicle accident occurred on State Highway 27/County Road J in the Township of Franklin.
A vehicle driven by Angie Harnish age 17 of Viroqua, WI was Northbound on State Highway 27 following a tractor pulling a trailer. Harnish attempted to pass the tractor while turning left onto County Road J. Harnish did not see a Southbound vehicle driven by David Keyser age 63 of Ferryville, WI. Both drivers tried to avoid the collision but struck head on along the South west edge of the roadway.
David Keyser and his passenger Julaine Keyser age 62 of Ferryville, WI were transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital with injuries by Tri-State Ambulance. Angie Harnish was transported by private vehicle to Vernon Memorial Hospital with injuries.
All occupants were wearing seat belts and airbags were deployed in both vehicles.
Source: WRJC.com
