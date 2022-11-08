Verificamos lo que dijeron Marco Rubio y Val Demings en la contienda de Florida por el Senado

En Español: En la contienda por el Senado de los EE. UU. de Florida, Rubio y Demings discutieron sobre el aborto, los impuestos, la reforma de la aplicación de la ley y la identidad de género. Verificamos quién estaba diciendo la verdad.
Source: Politifacts.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment