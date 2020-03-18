Ventilators and intensive care beds are a crucial, but limited commodity in Wisconsin hospitals. Department of Health Services can’t say how many of either are available as hospitals and clinics brace for a wave of new patients ill with the potentially fatal COVID-19 coronavirus. DHS Secretary Andrea Palm and chief medical officer Ryan Westergaard explained […]

