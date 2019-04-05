Velp Avenue reopens after crash leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
One person has life-threatening injuries after a Friday afternoon crash near the 1200 block of Velp Avenue, Green Bay Police said.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
