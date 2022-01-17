Vehicle vs Cow Accident

On Saturday January 15th Dawn Lovaas, Dodgeville, was traveling westbound on US Highway 14, in the town of Kickapoo at about 11:35 pm. Lovaas struck a cow in her lane of travel. The cow got up, and roamed back to its pasture. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

