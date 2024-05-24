Vehicle vs Bear Accident in Rural Hillsboro

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports a vehicle versus black bear collision occurred Thursday night, May 23, 2024, at approximately 10:00 PM, near Pine Avenue, in the town of Union, rural Hillsboro, WI. Dominic Lee Vesbach, age 27, of rural La Farge, WI was operating a heavy-duty pickup truck, traveling east on State Highway 82, east of Pine Avenue, when the collision occurred. The left side of a loaded trailer attached to the Vesbach vehicle struck the bear.

The approximate 145-poun, male black bear was severely injured and had to be put down. The trailer sustained minor damage.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office was the La Farge Police Department.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.