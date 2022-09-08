Vehicle v Telephone Pole Accident In Hillsboro

On Saturday, September 03, 2022 at approximately 3:47 PM, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a vehicle that struck a telephone pole in the Town of Hillsboro.

Driver, Jerry B. Buchal, 74 of Hillsboro, WI and passenger, Katherine L. Buchal, 72 of Hillsboro, WI were traveling eastbound on Elm Road. Buchal had lost control of the vehicle and struck a telephone pole. Both parties were wearing their seat belts and there was no airbag deployment.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was Hillsboro Fire & EMS, and Vernon Electric Cooperative.

Source: WRJC.com







