Vehicle Taken, Damaged, then Returned

The owner of a vehicle in the village of Lyndon Station reported that her vehicle had been taken from her driveway without consent, damaged, then returned and parked in a different location on her driveway. There was damage done to the front bumper and running board. The spare tire was removed from the back and put in the cargo area. The owner did not know who may have done this.

Source: WRJC.com

