Vehicle Strikes Guardrail in Vernon County only Minor Injuries

On Saturday April 27 2019 at 8:39 PM, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call reporting a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 near Moore Rd in the Town of Kickapoo. The operator, Nona Lee Bechtel, age 56 of rural Richland Center and her passenger Herbert K Bechtel age 67 rural Richland Center were traveling east on US Highway 14 and went off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail. The airbags deployed and Nona Lee Bechtel sustained minor injuries and was extricated from the vehicle by the Readstown and Viola Fire Departments. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts. Nona Lee Bechtel was transported to Richland Center Hospital for minor injuries by Readstown EMS.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office was the Readstown Fire Department, Viola Fire Department and Readstown EMS.

Source: WRJC.com





