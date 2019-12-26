Vehicle Slides off Icey Patch of Road in Viroqua
Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports: a single-vehicle collision occurred Monday morning, December 23, 2019, at approximately 8:45 AM, in the town of Franklin. Amy J. Fenn, age 35, of rural Ferryville, WI was operating a hybrid passenger car on State Highway 27, south of Viroqua, WI. Fenn lost control on a thin layer of ice while negotiating a curve to the left. The vehicle slid sideways off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle’s steering control recovery system took over straightening the vehicle, but it struck and severed a utility pole. The vehicle re-entered and crossed the highway coming to rest in a corn field along the left side of the roadway. Fenn was wearing a seatbelt and the airbags deployed. Fenn sustained minor injuries and was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare, in Viroqua, WI, by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance. She was treated and released. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Viroqua Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, and Vernon Electric Cooperative.
Source: WRJC.com
