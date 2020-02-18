Vehicle Hits Light Pole Near Union Street Gas Station in Mauston

On Thursday February 13th, a vehicle was parked at the gas pumps of Kwik Trip on North Union Street when it turned around in the parking lot and exited onto North Union Street in front of several vehicles traveling north. The vehicle struck a light pole causing damage to the vehicle and the light pole. The driver of the vehicle did not stop at or near the scene of the accident stating he believed he had only struck a pile of snow. The driver was cited for Hit and Run of Property Adjacent to the Roadway. No names have been given to us at this time. We will keep you posted.

Source: WRJC.com





