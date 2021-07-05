Vehicle Fleeing Traffic Stop Involved In Fatal Wreck In Township Of Delton

Authorities in Sauk County say a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop was involved in a fatal wreck early Saturday in the Township of Delton. A deputy pulled the vehicle over at about 2:20 a-m, but the driver took off after stopping. The deputy didn’t pursuem but he later found that vehicle on its top in a ditch. One passenger was severely injured after being ejected. A second passenger was found pinned under the vehicle and was dead when the deputy checked. No names have been released. The suspected driver ran from the accident scene, but was taken into custody after showing up at a nearby home asking for help.

Source: WRJC.com







