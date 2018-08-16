Vatican in 'shame and sorrow' over abuses in Pennsylvania
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican expressed "shame and sorrow" Thursday over a scathing Pennsylvania grand jury report about clergy who raped and molested children in six dioceses in that state, calling the abuse "criminally and morally reprehensible" and saying Pope Francis wants to eradicate "this tragic horror." In a written statement using uncharacteristically strong language for the Holy See even in matters like the long-running abuse scandals staini…
Source: WAOW.com
