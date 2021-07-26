Vanderhoof Sr., Wayne Howard Age 84 of Berlin & Formerly of Mauston

Wayne Howard Vanderhoof Sr., 84 of Berlin formerly of Mauston passed away, Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Serenity House in Tomah. Wayne was born on October 11, 1936 in Mauston the son of Howard and Veda (Breneman) Vanderhoof.

Wayne enjoyed stock cars, Nascar, especially Dale Earnhardt, hunting, camping with family, fishing and metal detecting. He especially loved traveling with his wife and lived fulltime in RV for 9 years.

He married Lois Voltz on Sept 16, 1959 and they had five children. He married Naomi Leppin on June 2, 1984. Wayne is survived by his wife Naomi, 8 children Wayne Howard (Tammy) Vanderhoof Jr., Todd (Deb) Vanderhoof, Nicky (Jan) Vanderhoof, Kay (Don) Greenwood, Amber (Jim) Culotta, Lynn (Alex) Gonzalez, Lisa (Bob) Reber, Lori (Carl) Leppin, 24 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and a brother Darryl (SOO) Vanderhoof.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Jackie Stolarski and her husband John and 1 great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston, where friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until time of service.

Interment will be at the Mauston Cemetery with military honors.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.