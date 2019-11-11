Vandalized deer stands may be work of ‘animal welfare’ activists

Animal welfare activists are suspected of vandalizing several deer stands in at least two counties in western Wisconsin. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said over the weekend that the destruction of a deer stand there could be tied to similar incidents in neighboring Dunn County, where at least one vandalized stand in Dunn County was […]

