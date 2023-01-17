Van Orden named to House Agriculture Committeee
Wisconsin has a member on the House Agriculture Committee. Twelve House Republicans were added to the committee on Monday, including newly elected Wisconsin congressman Derrick Van Orden, who had indicated a strong interest in serving on the committee. The new members will join 15 returning Republicans, led by Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania. […] Source: WRN.com
'Forever chemicals' in Great Lakes fish more risky than PFAS in drinking water, study says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 17, 2023 at 9:41 PM
A study published in Environmental Research finds consuming freshwater fish leads to more PFAS in the human body than drinking water.
Wisconsin Supreme Court to rule on court-ordered ivermectin for COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is deciding whether a hospital should have been forced to give a patient ivermectin to treat COVID-19.
School bus law violations increase in Marathon County
by WRN Contributor on January 17, 2023 at 8:41 PM
The Sheriff’s Office in Marathon County says in a Facebook post there’s an increase in citations issued for motorists not obeying bus laws in the county. The department states in the post they’ve spoken with a few local bus […]
Green Bay Equal Rights Commission addresses housing inequality
by WRN Contributor on January 17, 2023 at 8:38 PM
The city of Green Bay is considering how to address inequality in housing. A report from the city’s Equal Rights Commission outlines short-and long-term recommendations. Jon Shelton, chair of the Commission, said those include a municipal […]
Beloit tabs Gabrielatos as next city manager
by WRN Contributor on January 17, 2023 at 8:33 PM
The Beloit City Council has selected its next city manager from a pool of three finalists. Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock announced in a statement Monday Jerry Gabrielatos was chosen for the position. Lock says Gabrielatos’ […]
Mile Bluff to Hold Forum in New Lisbon February 15th
Tony Evers, Democrats push Republican leaders to add abortion poll to ballot. Here are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 17, 2023 at 6:51 PM
Democrats are seeking to force Republicans to go on the record supporting or opposing abortion access ahead of a Wisconsin Supreme Court election.
Here are the 45 nonprofits selected for this year's Give BIG Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 17, 2023 at 4:45 PM
2023 marks the sixth year of programming, and in the last five years, the partnership has raised nearly $8 million to support local nonprofits.
