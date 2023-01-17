Van Orden named to House Agriculture Committeee

Wisconsin has a member on the House Agriculture Committee. Twelve House Republicans were added to the committee on Monday, including newly elected Wisconsin congressman Derrick Van Orden, who had indicated a strong interest in serving on the committee. The new members will join 15 returning Republicans, led by Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania. […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.