Van Mater, Eugene Joseph Age 94 of Friendship
Eugene Joseph Van Mater, age 94, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Monday, October 17 2022. In place of a service, a celebration of life will be held in the future. He will be cremated and buried at the Quincy Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin. Eugene, or as most knew him as Bud or Buddy was born in Elmwood Park, Illinois to William and Anna (Foryst) Van Mater. He grew up in Chicago, Illinois and later moved to Wisconsin where he spent most of his time. He lived in Adams with his brother Bill and his wife Maxine, helping them take care the farm house and 181 acres. Eugene was a WWII veteran, serving with the Marine Corps. He worked in some interesting jobs and always helped the community. At the Badger Army Ammunition Plant he worked on building cement silos to hold the gun powder. Along with his brother Eddy they helped to build the original Highway 82 Point Bluff Bridge. He also had a mobile tire re-grooving service, and was the Quincy Township Constable. He also did carpentry and was known to fix anything. For many many years Bud worked the North-end of Quincy plowing snow, worked as a volunteer fireman, and also did water recovery. Some of Bud’s hobbies were gold mining, ballroom dancing, gardening, canning, fishing, and hunting. Bud’s favorite dog was a doberman named Sam, who he had such fond memories of. A vibrant, interesting, and adored man is now being shared with the angels and leaving us with wonderful memories and great stories, some that he shared and some that were made together. Eugene was preceded in death by his siblings: Edward Van Mater, Clarence Van Mater, Dolores (Van Mater) Scott, and William Van Mater. Nephew: William “Billy” Van Mater, Niece: Susan (Van Mater) Pharis. Survivors include Niece: Colleen (Van Mater) Griffie, and Nephew: Alan Van Mater. Grand Nephews: David Pharis and Tony Griffie; Nieces: Melissa Pharis, Lisa (Pharis) Halfman, and Tammy (Griffie) Stephan.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM
-
Tomah Health Schedules November & December Childbirth Education Classes
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM
-
House of Hope receives the biggest grant from Gannett Foundation, addressing youth...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 26, 2022 at 3:01 PM
House of Hope, the only emergency shelter in Wisconsin licensed to accept homeless children, received the grant from Gannett's A Community Thrives.
-
Van Mater, Eugene Joseph Age 94 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2022 at 2:54 PM
-
Tadda, Paul J. Age 88 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2022 at 2:53 PM
-
Forced relocation of peoples an integral part of Wisconsin's history. Here's how to make...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 26, 2022 at 12:22 PM
Indigenous people are the original stewards of this land, and the story of Wisconsin needs to include that of forced relocation of peoples.
-
Appleton rewrites permissions and rules for planting gardens in street terraces
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 26, 2022 at 10:18 AM
Owners who plant gardens are responsible for contacting Diggers Hotline to mark any underground utilities before digging within the right of way.
-
Famed Door County artists Karsten and Ellen Topelmann, Ingwersen featured in new exhibit
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 26, 2022 at 10:17 AM
The artists have earned national attention - one via an album cover for an hard rock icon, another by painting the portrait of a Supreme Court judge.
-
Wisconsin's story doesn't start with Jean Nicolet. A brief history of forced relocation...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 26, 2022 at 10:10 AM
For many schoolchildren, Wisconsin's history starts with Jean Nicolet in 1634, but human history in the state starts at least 10,000 years earlier.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.