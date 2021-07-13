Vaccinated Gov. Tony Evers keeps normal schedule after possible exposure to person with COVID-19 at budget signing
An attendee at Gov. Tony Evers’ news conference Thursday has tested positive, but vaccinated people do not need to quarantine or test, the CDC says.
A gas station patron was shot and killed execution style in rural Racine County. The...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2021 at 10:16 PM
A 32-year-old Hartland man on Tuesday was shot and killed by an undercover officer after killing the patron of a gas station execution style.
Severe thunderstorms expected to move across Wisconsin on Wednesday, with strongest...
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on July 13, 2021 at 7:42 PM
The state is likely to experience thunderstorms throughout the day that could produce damaging winds and heavy rains.
Wisconsin man who's scanning ballots, conducting election review was convicted of fraud
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2021 at 6:48 PM
A small group of Wisconsinites conducting a review of the presidential election — including a convicted felon — hopes to scan Brown County ballots.
Something's fishy: Police believe an eagle most likely dropped carp that damaged vehicle...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM
Bald eagles were once endangered, but they've made a comeback in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Atlas Holdings makes offer to buy Verso Corp., which includes its Wisconsin Rapids mill
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on July 13, 2021 at 3:58 PM
A Connecticut-based company wants to purchase Verso Corp.
Padgett, Dakota Brent Age 17 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on July 13, 2021 at 2:32 PM
What we know about the Burger King on Oneida Street | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM
The Burger King at 2430 S. Oneida St. has permanently closed. Here is what we know about the building's future.
Appleton-based Indigenous hip-hop artist to judge 2022 Grammy nominations, seeks...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Hip-hop artist J25 (Jezelle Childs-Evans) will judge 2022 Grammy nominations and seeks to create an Indigenous category for the awards.
