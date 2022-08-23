UWSP students, professor create 'refugee dictionary' to help families overcome language barrier
The “refugee dictionary” includes around 150 words translated into six languages — Ukrainian, English, French, German, Dutch and Russian.
Paddlers celebrate upgrades to Wausau Whitewater Park, giving the venue a bigger, better...
by Wausau Daily Herald on August 23, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Improvements to Whitewater Park in downtown Wausau include better seating, a walkway and water features to enhance freestyle form of paddling.
Wisconsin is officially home to best mullets in America as Wausau teen, Menomonie boy win...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Four Wisconsin boys placed in the finals of the USA Mullet Championships, with two taking home the titles for the kids' and teen divisions.
Green Bay School District cuts 8 administrative positions, saving an estimated $1.3...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2022 at 1:27 AM
No employees are being cut because the eliminated jobs are currently open positions. The district isn't filling those roles.
After being fired by Robin Vos over election review, Michael Gableman now lists...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2022 at 9:30 PM
Days after being fired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Gableman is now working for a conservative law firm that assisted his now-discontinued review.
Guess, Joanne E. Age 82 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on August 22, 2022 at 9:01 PM
Local Alcohol Thief Caught in Ontario
by WRJC WebMaster on August 22, 2022 at 4:18 PM
Accident on County Highway WW Results in Only Minor Injuries
by WRJC WebMaster on August 22, 2022 at 4:17 PM
Man wanted in Green Bay shooting death arrested after traffic stop in central Texas
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM
Gustavo Cantu, 39, is one of three men who were wanted in connection with the death of Randall Denny, 34, of Hobart. One suspect is still at large.
Local Prep Football Scores From Friday 8/19
by WRJC WebMaster on August 22, 2022 at 2:06 PM
