UW’s Leonard plans to interview for Packers vacant defensive coordinator position

Wisconsin Badger defensive coordinator Jim Leonard is expected to interview for the vacant Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator position. The Packers are looking for a replacement for Mike Pettine, who they decided not to bring back after his contract expired at the end of this past season. Leonard has served as defensive coordinator at […]

