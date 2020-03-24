UWRF Colts in Training Sale Goes to Online Bidding

With classes at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls being suspended because of the Coronavirus, the school announced that its 2020 Colts in Training Program is being suspended and the annual sale previously scheduled for May 2 will now be offered via

online bidding only.

Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com





News At Other State Sites:

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.