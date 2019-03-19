UWM says campus police officers shot man during altercation at Fine Arts Building
UW-Milwaukee issued an alert Tuesday morning about shots fired at the Fine Arts Complex. Officers shot an individual during an altercation, UWM says.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
