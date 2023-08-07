UWM is in the home stretch raising money for the most advanced Great Lakes research vessel
UWM’s new ship is still in the fundraising phase, but when built, it will be the most technologically advanced freshwater research vessel in the U.S.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Hansen, Dean Parker Age 87 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 7, 2023 at 2:07 PM
-
18-year-old Pittsfield man charged for his role in Pulaski-area bonfire explosion
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM
The criminal complaint brings additional details to light about what happened the night of the explosion Oct. 14.
-
Elections leaders approve redesign of absentee ballots aimed at making them easier to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said the changes should make it easier for voters to read and complete absentee ballots.
-
-
Wisconsin woman shares story of strange lights in sky as Congress hears latest testimony...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on August 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM
A Green Bay woman shares her own experience of seeing unexplained lights in the sky near her home in December 2022, plus the latest on UFO testimony.
-
Indian food, EV chargers included in downtown Green Bay plan; gas station raises concerns
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 7, 2023 at 9:55 AM
A $4 million redevelopment plan for vacant Bank Mutual building includes an Indian restaurant and BP convenience store. The City Council has concerns.
-
See photos from Green Bay Packers Family Night 2023
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 6, 2023 at 6:47 AM
See photos from Green Bay Packers Family Night 2023 at Lambeau Field.
-
Rancor flares on the Wisconsin Supreme Court as its new liberal majority moves to blunt...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 5, 2023 at 8:59 PM
The four liberal justice voted to change court rules that include shifting some decision-making power from conservative Chief Justice Annette Ziegler.
-
Oconto man charged with starting fire at Copper Culture State Park through careless use...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 5, 2023 at 1:06 AM
A 20-year-old Oconto man is accused of carelessly lighting fireworks and causing a fire that burned a field at Copper Culture State Park.
