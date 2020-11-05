UWGB opens rapid testing site; 7-day positivity rate of 37.26%
The 408 positive cases on Wednesday accounted for 58.7% of the day’s 695 total tests that came back.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Packers reiterate ban on fans at home games because of Brown County's COVID-19 rates
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2020 at 12:24 AM
Brown County remains one of the most-infected counties in the country. The Packers say that must change to allow fans at Lambeau Field games.
-
Biden declared winner in Wisconsin with 20,000 vote margin; Trump campaign vows request...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 5, 2020 at 12:03 AM
Biden overtook Trump in early morning hours when the city of Milwaukee finally reported its roughly 170,000 absentee votes, which were overwhelmingly Democratic.
-
UW campuses across state to provide free COVID-19 testing to community members as well as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 11:56 PM
The testing sites will make rapid result COVID-19 tests available to community members for free.
-
With a tight margin in Wisconsin, attention turns to a potential recount
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 11:40 PM
In Wisconsin, a losing candidate can demand a recount if he or she loses by 1 percentage point or less.
-
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 11:28 PM
-
Wisconsin reports record-breaking day for new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 11:23 PM
Wisconsin's coronavirus numbers continued their unfettered upward climb Wednesday as all 72 counties recorded a very high level of disease activity.
-
Elderly man accused of 1976 double homicide in Marinette Co. deemed competent for trial
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 11:14 PM
The trial of Raymand Vannieuwenhoven is scheduled for the last two weeks of July 2021.
-
A late night, race-altering results and a police escort were all part of a surreal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 11:13 PM
If you fell asleep, you missed a wild shift in the U.S. Presidential race centered on Wisconsin once absentee ballots were calculated in Milwaukee.
-
Green Bay pads Biden's lead in Wisconsin as Brown County overall goes for Trump
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 10:55 PM
Results took 10 hours after polls closed to become public, but the city warned had of counting delays because of a record early turnout.
