UW Wants To Double Online Enrollment
Officials at the University of Wisconsin System say they want to have about 10-thousand online students in the next five years. The school says it is trying to double the online enrollment figure by the year 2025. At this time there are about 48-hundred students attending classes online. For comparison, there are more than 182-thousand students attending the system’s 13 brick-and-mortar campuses around Wisconsin.
Source: WRJC.com
