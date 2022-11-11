UW System will retry surveying students about free speech. The first attempt was mired in controversy
The UW System survey results are expected in late January, just as the state budget season ramps up.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Native American tribes offer short-term loans. Consumers have been shocked by interest...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2022 at 6:19 PM
Dozens of tribal-owned lenders operate across the country, often with little oversight from state or federal regulators.
Here's how much school district referendum money was passed across Wisconsin
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 11, 2022 at 5:34 PM
The total school district referendum money passed this November is the second highest amount to be passed in a single election in at least the past 10 years.
28 Sturgeon Bay artists in 24 locations are taking part in annual art crawl
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2022 at 5:03 PM
Artists will show their works, meet with the public and discuss their techniques at galleries, studios and their homes for three days.
Election officials braced themselves. But in the end, voting in Wisconsin was smooth.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2022 at 2:49 PM
Many new people came out to observe the electoral process in Wisconsin, where election result denialism has become prominent.
Does your physician know how all contraception works? Not necessarily, a UW study finds
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2022 at 2:09 PM
A new study says misunderstandings about contraceptives are common among the public. But even practicing physicians may get things wrong.
Wisconsin will get nearly $1.5 million for air quality monitoring in communities...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2022 at 2:05 PM
The state Department of Natural Resources, the city of Madison and an affiliate of Children's Hospital of Wisconsin will divide the funding.
Marching toward zero deaths: Green Bay-area group plans long, emotional walk for veteran...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2022 at 12:52 PM
On Saturday, people can walk a mile of the Fox River Trail for every veteran lost to suicide per day. It's 17.6 miles this year, with a goal of 0.
Green Bay City Council asks department heads to reduce 2023 budget increase by $1 million
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2022 at 12:18 PM
The Council is scheduled to meet again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall to adopt the budget, which has to be provided to Brown County next week.
