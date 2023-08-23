UW System schools project $58 million in shortfalls even as they chip away at expenses

While some campuses are expected to make small gains in dealing with their structural deficits this year, they’re outweighed System-wide by deficits that grow by more than $2 million at both UW-Milwaukee and UW-Oshkosh.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.