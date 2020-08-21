UW System Regents request 3.5% increase in spending

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents is including a request for an increase in spending in the budget proposal it will forward to the governor. UW System President Tommy Thompson told the Board he is seeking a 3.5 percent operating budget increase for the biennial budget, an investment that would renew the Wisconsin […]

Source: WRN.com







