UW System Regents approve tuition increase

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents voted Thursday to raise in-state undergraduate tuition. Increases will average 4.9% and will mean hundreds of dollars in additional costs for students and families. The approved recommendation provides for adjustments in tuition and segregated fees that vary by university but average 4.9% (or $404) for resident undergraduates. […] Source: WRN.com







