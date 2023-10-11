UW System rebranding as Universities of Wisconsin

The University of Wisconsin system will now be known as the Universities of Wisconsin. In announcing the news on Tuesday, UW System President Jay Rothman said he wants people to think differently about higher education in Wisconsin. “The idea is to shift the focus from a system to the universities that provide opportunities for students […] Source: WRN.com







