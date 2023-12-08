UW System reaches agreement to end deadlock with Republican legislative leaders

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said Friday that a deal reached with Republican leaders in the legislature should address concerns by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. “The Assembly Speaker has very publicly held up UW legislative priorities and pay plan increases for University of Wisconsin employees over concerns raised both within his caucus […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.