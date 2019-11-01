UW System names committee to select next president, with search to launch in December
The committee will meet in December to launch a national search for the next UW System president
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Senate leader Fitzgerald says there are not enough GOP votes to confirm Tony Evers’ ...14 hours ago
- UW System names committee to select next president, with search to launch in December14 hours ago
- PolitiFact: ‘High Five’ fact-checks for October16 hours ago
- Girls Volleyball: Hillsboro 3 Royall 1 (Sectional Semi-Final Game)18 hours ago
- Hockey Badgers drop Big Ten opener21 hours ago
- Parker, Norman “Babe” Age 88 of Necedah23 hours ago
- Jack Salzwedel – American Family CEO makes a point about black male enslavement and ...23 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster1 day ago
- Wausau woman sentenced to federal prison for Social Security fraud1 day ago
- Milwaukee leaders making bid to host G-7 Summit1 day ago
- UW-Platteville Wins Midwest Regional Crops Competition1 day ago
- State All Milk Price Averaged $19.90 During September1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.