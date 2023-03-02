UW System leader will ask regents for 5% tuition increase

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman says he will ask regents to approve a 5% tuition increase for the next academic year. Rothman told the state Assembly’s universities committee on Thursday that he will ask regents to approve the…

