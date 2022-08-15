UW System launches free tuition program at regional campuses
The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition waiver at its 12 regional campuses. The program, dubbed the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, is modeled after the Bucky’s Tuition Promise program at UW-Madison. Beginning this fall, Wisconsin residents who come…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Police identify Green Bay man killed in apparent homicide earlier this month
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 15, 2022 at 8:06 PM
Green Bay police had gone to the Packerland Drive apartment of Patrick L. Ernst on Aug. 2 to check on his welfare.
Saunders, Charles (Charlie) Age 65 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2022 at 7:29 PM
New Miller High Life Ice Cream Dive Bars were inspired by sticky floors, dark lighting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 15, 2022 at 6:09 PM
Miller High Life and New York-based Tipsy Scoop are launching limited-edition beer-infused ice cream bars inspired by dive bars.
Body Found in Water in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2022 at 4:32 PM
Appleton woman and 2 others injured in Sunday night shooting at Six Flags Great America
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 15, 2022 at 4:06 PM
Authorities say that a white sedan drove up to the entrance of the park, and that the suspects left the vehicle, fired shots and then quickly left.
Wisconsin Republicans delay response to Evers administration lawsuit challenging state's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 15, 2022 at 3:12 PM
Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul argue in court that a 1985 law allowing abortions up to fetal viability supersedes an 1849 ban.
Elizondo, Castulita Age 86 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2022 at 2:52 PM
Sauer, Mary Lout age 99 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2022 at 2:51 PM
HS Football Preview – Necedah Cardinals
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2022 at 2:48 PM
