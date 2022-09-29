UW System launches campaign to increase financial aid applications
The University of Wisconsin System’s new tuition-waiver program aims to help the state compete for talent and fill critical worker shortages.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Remodeling to Impact Entrance at Maustons MBMC
by WRJC WebMaster on September 29, 2022 at 7:10 PM
-
Coon Valley Woman Facing Drug Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on September 29, 2022 at 7:09 PM
-
Bar Owner Accused Of Blowing Up His Own Business Has October 26th Court Date
by WRJC WebMaster on September 29, 2022 at 7:08 PM
-
Bice: On Twitter, free-wheeling Mandela Barnes called Trump a 'Russian spy' and rejected...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2022 at 6:48 PM
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for the U.S. Senate, has tweeted more than 18,400 times in a decade — an average of nearly five tweets a day.
-
Wisconsin DNR board member urges Frederick Prehn to step down after texts show his...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2022 at 6:13 PM
Marcy West, an Evers appointee, said Frederick Prehn's refusal to step down is impacting every facet of the National Resources Board.
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: 2 groups call B.S. on Ron Johnson's climate stance
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2022 at 5:34 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
AARP poll shows Republicans leading in Governor and U.S. Senate races
by Bob Hague on September 29, 2022 at 4:55 PM
A new poll finds Republicans leading in the top two statewide races. That’s according to a new poll from AARP Wisconsin, which finds Tim Michels leading incumbent governor Tony Evers, 50 to 47 percent, and US Senator Ron Johnson leading […]
-
Transportation barriers hurt Wisconsin community college students. One group is mapping...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2022 at 3:54 PM
Some schools are starting to focus on transportation barriers even more, lobbying for bus line extensions and helping secure car loans.
-
Fact check: Michels widely misses mark with claim on Walker, Evers and parole
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2022 at 3:08 PM
GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says "You know how many convicted felons Scott Walker let out during his eight years early on parole? Zero. Tony Evers is approaching 1,000 of these that he's let out early."
