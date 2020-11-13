UW System has Thanksgiving testing plan for students

The University of Wisconsin System has a coronavirus testing plan in place for Thanksgiving. Students heading home for Thanksgiving will be tested for COVID-19 before they leave, then twice before they return to campus. Acting system president Tommy Thompson – who has also been featured in “smash COVID” messages on social media – included that […]

