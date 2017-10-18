UW System completes review of campus foundation transactions

University of Wisconsin System officials say a review of transactions between campuses and their private foundations has found no other cases of illegal guarantees or loans being made. The review was prompted by a lawsuit targeting two former UW-Oshkosh officials, who are accused of making illegal transfers between the university and real estate projects being […]

